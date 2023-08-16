Leeds United are interested in signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City on loan, but he could be available on a permanent basis.

Journalist John Percy shared that all three relegated teams are keen on the 21-year-old.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will be desperate for reinforcements at Elland Road over the next few weeks.

Since joining the club, he’s seen many of his senior players depart with very few replacements brought in.

Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram and Karl Darlow have been brought in but the results haven’t been positive thus far.

A draw with Cardiff City was followed up by a loss against Birmingham, with uncertainty around the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra dominating proceedings.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Leeds are interested in signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis this summer but it might not be easy to convince him to join given how their campaign has begun.

He’s got plenty of experience at this level and showed last season he knows how to get a team back to the Premier League.

Leeds are interested in Harwood-Bellis

Posting on Twitter, Percy said: “Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a loan target for Championship clubs including Leicester, Leeds and Southampton.

“City are also open to selling the England under-21 captain at the right price before the window closes.”

The young defender won the Under-21 European Championships in the summer but doesn’t appear to be in Pep Guardiola’s plans.

He’s also got a big fan in Vincent Kompany, who said last season: “I’ve known Taylor [Harwood-Bellis] for a long time so what everyone can see on the ball or what everyone can see when he goes into his challenges, I think his biggest quality, that is perhaps more difficult to see on the eye, is his leadership and his incredible drive and high standards.”

Leeds may be interested in signing Harwood-Bellis but they might not be favourites to sign him.

Photo by Sam Barnes – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

They’ve raised almost no money in sales this summer compared to Southampton and Leicester.

If it comes down to a bidding war, it’s very hard to see how Leeds win that right now.

Harwood-Bellis would be a brilliant addition, but it’s yet to be seen if Farke will get his man.