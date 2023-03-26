Leeds United considering move to bring Kalvin Phillips back to Elland Road











Leeds United are considering making a move to bring back former Elland Road favourite, Kalvin Phillips, in the summer window.

Phillips moved on from Leeds last summer in a £42m deal. However, he has struggled for fitness and game time since signing for City. Despite this, he was still picked by England this week but the Daily Star reports that Phillips knows he can’t keep sitting on the bench.

The Daily Star reports that due to that, Leeds could make their move for Phillips and City wouldn’t stand in his way if an acceptable bid came in.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Phillips has been unable to dislodge Spanish star Rodri from the midfield role he craves. Further, Guardiola also commented on Phillips’ apparent lack of fitness after the World Cup.

Leeds never wanted to sell Phillips in the first place. But when the big money came in and with the midfielder coming off the back of a brilliant season, it was a deal no party was going to turn down.

But less than a year down the road, Phillips could well find himself back at Elland Road. West Ham are also thought to be keen on bringing the £150k-a-week star to London.

TBR’s View: Phillips back to Leeds would be emotional

Nobody can blame the ‘phenomenal‘ Kalvin Phillips for taking the jump and signing for City. He went for huge money and big wages and it was a chance to prove himself at the highest level.

But it’s not quite worked out for one reason or another and a return to Leeds would go down well inside Elland Road.

Of course, Leeds need to stay up first. If they go down, there’s simply no chance they can sign such a player.

But if Phillips is open to a return and the numbers make sense, then that should be a big dangling carrot for this Leeds side to ensure they remain a PL side.