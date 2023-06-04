Leeds United considering approach for experienced manager who Neil Warnock loves











Leeds United are considering a move for former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Carlos Carvalhal, according to reports this weekend.

The Whites are searching for a new boss after agreeing to part ways with Sam Allardyce over the weekend. ‘Big Sam’ failed to keep Leeds in the Premier League and the search is on for yet another boss.

And according to reports from The Sun (Print, 4/6, p60), Carvalhal is a manager the Elland Road board are considering.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Leeds eyeing move for Carlos Carvalhal

The Sun claims that Carvalhal has admirers inside Elland Road. The 57-year-old could actually be relegated this weekend with Celta Vigo. They must get a result against champions Barcelona to ensure their safety.

Carvalhal was previously in charge of Sheffield Wednesday – among others – and he very nearly led the Owls to the Premier League.

A defeat in the playoff final against Hull put an end to that quest and Carvalhal never quite recovered at Hillsborough.

Leeds are believed to be considering a number of names as next manager. The likes of Steven Gerrard and Carlos Corberan have been mentioned, while Luton boss Rob Edwards is also on their hitlist.

Carvalhal has an unusual supporter as well in the form of Neil Warnock. The experienced boss has praised the former Owls manager, admitting he has a lot of time for him.

A risky appointment

The problem Leeds have when it comes to Carvalhal is that he’s never really stuck around anywhere. Allardyce suggested it was a long-term project at Leeds and given the Portuguese has had 21 jobs in 25 years, it doesn’t bode well.

There could be nothing in this, of course. At the moment, names are being chucked about left, right and centre and with Carvahal struggling with Celta, his agent might be trying to drum up interest.

Leeds simply have to get their next appointment right. If they get it wrong and end up struggling in the Championship, it could be a long old road back to the top.