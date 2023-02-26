Leeds United attacker Jack Harrison sends message to Mateusz Klich after DC United debut yesterday











Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has sent a message to Mateus Klich after his DC United debut.

The Polish international made the switch from Elland Road to MLS in January after more than five years at Leeds.

Klich was announced as one of DC United’s designated players on his arrival last month.

The midfielder is considered a hero at Leeds for his tireless performances over the years.

He was a key part of the side that got promoted to the Premier League three seasons ago.

Klich was nearly ever-present during their first two top-flight campaigns, but fell out of favour under Jesse Marsch.

It was time for Klich to move last month, and he’s already made an impact in the United States.

The 32-year-old scored DC United’s first goal of the season after 13 minutes, and it’s a strike he won’t forget quickly.

After picking up the ball on the halfway line, he dribbled towards goal, before unleashing a powerful strike from 30 yards.

The goalkeeper had no chance, and Klich wheeled away in celebration with his new teammates.

Harrison sends Klich message after Leeds exit

DC United posted the goal on their Instagram with the caption: “Quite an introduction to Audi Field.”

Jack Harrison was glad to see Klich making an impact after his Leeds impact, and replied: “Klich is scoring goals.”

The winger is mimicking the song sung by Leeds fans to Klich throughout his time at the club.

Everyone associated with Leeds will be over the moon to see the Pole making an immediate impact.

It was a dramatic victory for DC United, who needed goals from Christian Benteke and Theodore Ku-DiPietro in added time to win the game.

Klich is still keeping an eye on Leeds, and joked the club were signing Robert Lewandowski last month.

His influence on Leeds’s young players was really appreciated in his final months at the club.

He’s now got the opportunity to have a much bigger impact on the first-team across the pond.

