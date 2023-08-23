Leeds United are now the favourites to sign ‘very aggressive’ midfield star

Leeds United are reportedly leading the race to sign Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Whites are still in the market to strengthen their squad as they aim to achieve promotion straight away. They have been linked with plenty of midfielders recently, but none more than Kamara.

Leeds United are now the favourites to sign Glen Kamara

Leeds United have lost quite a few midfielders this summer.

Daniel Farke’s side will be without Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca and Weston Mckennie this season, and they need to bring in quality replacements.

Adams is definitely the big loss. The American was excellent for Leeds last season, and with him off to Bournemouth, there’s a huge void to fill.

Leeds have now identified Glen Kamara as a possible option, and Sky Sports claim they are the frontrunners for his signature at the moment.

Fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Coventry City are also reportedly keen to sign Kamara, but it’s the Whites who are the favourites to sign the midfielder who is valued at £5.5 million.

Steven Gerrard is a big fan

Glen Kamara really came to life at Rangers when Steven Gerrard was at the helm. The midfielder played 122 times under the Englishman and helped the Gers win the Scottish Championship ahead of Celtic back in 2021.

Gerrard knew just how good Kamara was a couple of years before that. He raved about him while speaking to Sky Sports in 2019.

He said: “He was a class act the other night, I thought he was superb from start to finish. It was nice to see midfielders taking the ball off the guys at the back and making us tick.

“Glen connected the game really well. He was also very aggressive out of possession and that’s where I believe he can keep improving and moving forward and become an even better player than he is now.”