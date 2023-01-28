Leeds Transfer News: Weston McKennie deal hanging in balance after u-turn











Leeds United might have been close to signing Weston McKennie yesterday but it seems there’s still plenty to iron out with Juventus.

The Whites are looking to sign McKennie and had been optimistic about signing the USA international. Fabrizio Romano has also since claimed a deal is close to being done, although there is nothing from Leeds just yet.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

However, in worrying news emerging from journalist Ben Jacobs this morning, all might not be fully well with the McKennie deal.

Jacobs took to his Twitter account this morning to update Leeds fans on the situation. And worryingly, he’s claimed the Whites have pivoted on their intention of doing a permanent deal over relegation fears.

Leeds pivoted from permanent transfer to a loan and this may give them the ability to pull out of purchase if relegated. But Juve want capital now. McKennie is open to move and clubs not far apart on valuation. There's optimism but no still no breakthrough on deal structure. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 28, 2023

McKennie had been open to wrapping the move up this weekend and joining international teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams in West Yorkshire.

However, Juventus will want some guarantee of money as Jacobs says. And with that, it could well pose a late problem.

Juventus are looking for around £26m for McKennie. The USA star has done well in Italy at times but he’s been consistently linked with a move to England. Tottenham have been keen, but appear to have moved on recently.

TBR’s View: Leeds could do with getting McKennie deal done

It wouldn’t go down well with the Leeds faithful this one if it collapsed. There seemed to be optimism around the Leeds fans that McKennie is a top player and signing.

If it falls through now over minor details or an Orta u-turn, then they won’t be happy at Elland Road.

Hopefully, Leeds can still get this one done. They are right to be wary of over committing. But they also need fresh blood, so they might have to suck this up and agree to the terms Juve want.