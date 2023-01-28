Leeds transfer news: Romano shares overnight McKennie update











Leeds United are making good progress in pursuit of Weston McKennie, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites have been in talks with Juventus over the United States international midfielder.

And in the early hours of Saturday morning, Romano shared the latest update on McKennie to Leeds.

Photo by Giuliano Marchisciano/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The transfer insider said he understood “there’s optimism now for Weston McKennie to join Leeds”.

He reported that “talks are progressing well on loan with buy clause” following “positive contacts” overnight.

Romano then concluded the update by saying Leeds and Juve would have more talks on Saturday.

This latest round of talks would hopefully get a deal over the line, suggested the journalist.

Great news for Leeds, who look to be on the brink of making an ‘extraordinary‘ signing.

McKennie is a top talent who’s done very well for Juventus and the USMNT.

He boasts Champions League and World Cup experience, and at just 24, he has plenty of years ahead of him.

Leeds may be struggling at present, but Jesse Marsch is certainly putting together a great team.

Photo by Chris Ricco – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

With McKennie in their ranks, there’ll be more optimism in terms of pulling away from the danger zone.

Let’s see how this one goal, but so far it’s looking quite positive.

At the same time, you can’t discount the potential threat from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Both have been linked with McKennie, hence it’s important that Leeds get his signature as soon as possible.