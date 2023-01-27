Leeds transfer news: Romano claims Whites target Ounahi is Marseille-bound











Leeds United have been heavily linked with Morocco international Azzedine Ounahi this month.

A week ago, Il Mattino reported that the Whites had actually bid the most for the Angers midfielder.

Since then, Leeds appear to have switched their attentions to Juventus and United States ace Weston McKennie.

Photo by Giuliano Marchisciano/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Despite this, the Whites apparently still had Ounahi on their wish-list.

Fabrizio Romano said the 2022 World Cup semi-finalist was “the other option” for Leeds.

Now, that’s no longer the case, with the ‘incredible‘ 22-year-old reportedly sealing a move to Marseille.

Romano took to Twitter to say “done deal and here we go” on Ounahi to the Ligue 1 giants.

They would apparently pay €8m up front along with €2m in add-ons and a sell-on clause also included.

Ounahi himself has reportedly agreed personal terms with Marseille until the summer of 2027.

Azzedine Ounahi will join Olympique Marseille, done deal and here we go! 🚨⚪️🔵🇲🇦 #OM



Full agreement reached with Angers — understand fee is €8m plus €2m add ons and sell-on clause included.



Ounahi has agreed personal terms as new OM player until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/wx09DVSIol — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

While it’s a shame that Leeds have missed out on Ounahi, we feel McKennie is a better option.

McKennie has done well week in, week out for one of the best teams in one of the best league in the world.

He’s got much more experience than Ounahi for both club and country, not to mention the Champions League.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Let’s hope Leeds can go on and close the deal for McKennie and – crucially in this window – get his signature.

Arsenal may well still be lurking, particularly with Brighton making it clear they’re not looking to sell Moises Caicedo.