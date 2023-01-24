Leeds transfer news: Michael Keane now on radar after being frozen out by Everton











Leeds United are now keen to sign Everton defender Michael Keane amid the turmoil at Goodison Park.

A report from TalkSPORT suggests that Keane’s future currently hangs in the balance on Merseyside.

The £30m defender has had a torrid time at Everton this season, only playing once in the Premier League.

That was a 22-minute substitute appearance against Brentford back in August, and he’s not been in a matchday squad this side of the World Cup.

He was selected by Lampard for both Carabao Cup fixtures this season, but that did include a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Bournemouth.

It’s safe to say Keane’s season has not gone to plan, and the 30-year-old may have now been offered an opportunity for a fresh start.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Leeds are among a number of Premier League sides interested in giving Keane a way out of Everton this month.

The sacking of Frank Lampard could offer fresh hope to Keane, but that seems unlikely.

Conor Coady and James Tarkowski have cemented themselves in the side, while Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey are both useful options.

Keane is way down the pecking order, but a new manager may have a change of heart about his defensive choices.

Leeds want Everton defender Keane

The TalkSPORT report states that, ‘Keane was in limbo under Lampard after being blocked from leaving despite being frozen out and playing just one Premier League game this season.’

‘The former England defender has had January interest from West Ham, Leeds and Southampton but Everton are reluctant to let him join a Premier League rival.’

‘It remains to be seen if that stance will change or if Keane will be welcomed back into the fold by Lampard’s successor, with Marcelo Bielsa among the leading candidates.’

Given the number of centre-backs at Everton’s disposal, it would be a surprise for a new manager to demand Keane stays.

Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Leeds may have trouble convincing a potential relegation rival to strengthen their squad.

Keane is unlikely to add to his 12 England caps now, but has been a solid operator in the top flight for years.

Given Leeds are among that clubs that are keen on Keane, Everton may hope for a bidding war to break out.

Everton’s finances aren’t in brilliant shape, and they may need to sell before they can buy this month.

Keane looks like an obvious candidate to help bring in some funds, and Leeds could be about to benefit from that.

