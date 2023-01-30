Leeds Transfer News: Diogo Monteiro set for medical alongside Weston McKennie











Leeds United are close to signing Weston McKennie but also appear to be closing in on a deal to sign young defender, Diogo Monteiro.

According to Sky Sports, Monteiro will be in Leeds to have a medical today to complete a move from Servette.

The 18-year-old has been tracked by the Whites all window and with just over 24 hours of the window left, they appear to have got their man.

Photo by Kristian Skeie UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Monteiro is centre-back by trade and while he’s not expected to immediately challenge at first-team level, he is a player for Jesse Marsch to work with into the future. With Diego Llorente also set to go out on loan, Monteiro might well find himself in and around the first-team quicker than he might expect.

The Whites have been busy this month already. McKennie is also expected to undergo his medical today and complete a move from Juventus. They’ve also signed Georgino Rutter in a club-record deal in attack as well.

TBR’s View: Monteiro one to watch for Leeds fans

It’s always nice to see a club looking to the future and Leeds fans will be happy to see that’s being looked at as well.

Monteiro is a bit of an unknown really but Marsch must like what he sees. He will need time, patience, and coaching to be Premier League ready but the potential is there.

Leeds fans cannot grumble this window. They’ve added players who can have an impact now and players who will star in the future. It’s the ideal window really, with the pressure now on Marsch to get things done on the field.