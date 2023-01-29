Leeds Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano delivers fresh Weston McKennie news











Leeds United are closer than ever to signing USA midfielder Weston McKennie, with the player due in England today to complete the move.

The Whites have moved late in the window to sign McKennie from Juventus. The midfielder is admired by Jesse Marsch, who sees him as playing well with fellow American, Tyler Adams, in the middle of the park.

And taking to Twitter this morning, journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted out that McKennie is indeed on his way to England today. From there, he’ll undertake medical tests and then sign his contract with the Whites.

Weston McKennie, in England today together with his agents in order to sign the contract as new Leeds Utd player after medical tests ⚪️✈️🇺🇸 #LUFC



Leeds pay €1.2m loan fee, €33m plus add-ons is the buy option clause – so it's up to potential €40m total package. pic.twitter.com/psUq10RLoH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

Leeds have already spent over £30m on signing Georgino Rutter this month but it appears they’re ready to keep spending.

Romano reports the deal for McKennie could be worth more than £35m. Juventus had been keen to guarantee some money from the deal. And it seems the Italian side have very much got their way.

McKennie played a big role for the USA over in the World Cup. He caught the eye with some energetic performances in the midfield. Clearly, that is something Marsch admires.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

TBR’s View: McKennie gives Leeds a big boost in midfield

Leeds needed to sign someone with Mateusz Klich moving on and it certainly seems like they’ve got an upgrade in the for of Weston McKennie.

The midfield now looks a strong area. McKennie, Adams, Greenwood and Roca is a good selection for Marsch to pick form. It should allow Leeds to kick on in the second half of the season, which is what they need to do.

Marsch, of course, will be under pressure to deliver. He’s been backed by the board and now has to get Leeds well away from danger. Signing McKennie certainly helps.