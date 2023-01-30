Spurs targeted Danjuma after struggling to agree Zaniolo deal - journalist











Journalist Lyall Thomas has told the Last Word on Spurs podcast that Tottenham Hotspur moved quickly for Arnaut Danjuma after realising that a deal for Nicolo Zaniolo was going to be too difficult.

Danjuma made a bright start to his Spurs career at the weekend. He scored in their FA Cup win at Preston North End. And he will now be hoping to push for a starting spot in Antonio Conte’s plans.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

However, events could have played out differently had Tottenham got their top target.

Tottenham turned to Danjuma after failing in Zaniolo bid

Thomas has suggested that Spurs were looking to do a deal for Zaniolo. He is someone who has been heavily linked with Conte’s men over the last 12 months. In fact, Sky Italia once suggested that he was a dream signing for the Italian.

Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

However, their frustration over agreeing terms with Roma for the ‘incredible‘ 23-year-old prompted Spurs to switch their attention to the Dutchman, according to Thomas.

“The way I understand is that it seemed like Tottenham moved quite quickly for Danjuma after they realised that Zaniolo was going to be too difficult to do,” he told the Last Word on Spurs podcast.

“That’s my understanding of it. They’d made an offer, I think it was a verbal offer to Roma to try and get Zaniolo. But they couldn’t agree on the conditions of making that permanent in the summer.”

Of course, Tottenham are not the only team to show interest in Zaniolo. In fact, it appeared that Bournemouth may be the side to bring the Italy international to the Premier League.

As noted by the Daily Echo, the Cherries agreed a fee of around £26 million for the attacking midfielder. It remains to be seen if they have any chance of bringing him to the Vitality Stadium before the deadline passes.

Zaniolo could have been a risky signing for Tottenham. He has had a difficult time at Roma. And he has also previously struggled with a couple of long-term injuries.

So it may prove to be a blessing in disguise for Spurs to miss out. Danjuma is not necessarily a marquee addition. But he has a very good record with Villarreal.

And he is already off to a positive start.