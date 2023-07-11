Leeds staff really confident they’ve got a 19-year-old youngster who’s going to become a star

Leeds United staff are reportedly confident that youngster Darko Gyabi will come good after bringing him in last summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, which claims that Leeds have fended off interest in the 19-year-old already this summer.

Leeds are preparing for the new season in the Championship and have finally named Sam Allardyce’s successor in Daniel Farke.

The former Norwich boss boasts an excellent record in England’s second tier and seems like the right man to guide them back into the Premier League.

Farke also has an encouraging track record for developing youngsters, and Leeds have plenty of up-and-coming talents in their squad.

Darko Gyabi was brought in from Manchester City last summer and despite only making three appearances for the first-team last season, he could get more of an opportunity in the Championship.

And it seems that Leeds’ academy coaches are confident he will become a star in the future.

Photo by Hector Vivas – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Leeds staff confident Gyabi will ‘come good’

The Athletic reports that Leeds spent £5 million to sign Gyabi last summer and despite a lack of minutes, staff at the club have high hopes for the youngster.

Indeed, the club’s academy staff are said to be confident that Gyabi will ‘come good’.

It’s also noted that he may get more of an opportunity to shine at Leeds this season.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

While Gyabi wasn’t heavily involved with the first-team last season, he racked up a total of 23 appearances for the Under-21s side.

The Englishman netted twice and provided three assists along the way after arriving at Elland Road with plenty of promise last summer.

Leeds will be hoping to build an exciting side as they bid to regain their Premier League status and Gyabi is one of many talented youngsters at the club.

It will be intriguing to see if Gyabi gets his opportunity under Farke this season and as Leeds are clearly keen to keep hold of him, it suggests that could be the case.