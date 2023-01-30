Everton Transfer News: Toffees told to cough up £25m for Viktor Gyokeres











Everton are pushing to get some new signings in for Sean Dyche but will need to find a whopping £25m to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry City.

Gyokeres has been one of the best players in the Championship in the last few seasons. His stock is high, and the Toffees are keen to explore getting a deal done for him.

However, he won’t come cheap. According to Alan Nixon, Coventry will only consider selling Gyokeres if Everton can stump up £25m for him. That would represent a huge outlay from the Toffees for a striker who is yet to prove anything above Championship level.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Nixon states how Everton have moved on to Gyokeres after being snubbed in their £22m bid to sign Sheffield United striker, Iliman Ndiaye.

The Toffees had initially been hoping a bid of around £15m might be enough to lure Gyokeres. However, Coventry seem to be sticking to their guns and know Everton are desperate for strikers.

Lauded for his ‘unbelievable‘ ability, Gyokeres was looked at by Frank Lampard in the summer as well.

TBR’s View: Gyokeres a big risk at £25m for Everton

This is the problem Everton now have for themselves. They desperately need a new striker but at the same time, other clubs know that as well.

It means there’s now a serious problem for the Toffees in clubs putting premium value on their players. Yes, Gyokeres is a quality player. But at £25m, Everton will question whether a Championship striker is really worth that money.

Ultimately, this will come down to if Sean Dyche really fancies the forward. The Everton board have to back their new man. If he wants Gyokeres, then it might be a case of just biting the bullet for Everton’s board here.