Report: Leeds now eyeing a manager that had Elland Road laughing at him earlier this season











According to The Sun, The 49ers are looking at the idea of hiring Steven Gerrard as the new manager of Leeds United if they takeover the club this summer.

The 49ers are seemingly set to buy the Elland Road club from Andrea Radrizzani this summer, and with new owners come new ideas.

Sam Allardyce may well be out, and according to The Sun, Steven Gerrard could well be the man they turn to.

The former Aston Villa manager has been out of work since October, but Leeds are now willing to offer him a route back into management.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Gerrard’s stock may be at an all-time low after a poor spell at Villa Park, but, at the same time, you can’t forget just how brilliant he was at Rangers.

Indeed, while Gerrard didn’t perform well at Villa, he was outstanding at Rangers, leading the Glasgow club to an undefeated league title while conceding only 13 goals in 38 league games.

When Gerrard has a team that can dominate a league, his sides perform very well, and as a newly-relegated side, Leeds should be able to bring that brand of football to the Championship where they’re going to be a bigger fish in a smaller pond.

As for Gerrard, Leeds fans will certainly have their own opinions on him from his time as a player. The fact that Gerrard and Leeds are united by a mutual dislike of Manchester United may help him, but, at the same time, he didn’t do himself any favours at Elland Road earlier this season.

Indeed, the majority of Elland Road were laughing at Gerrard when his Villa team visited earlier this term as the then-Villa boss kicked a water bottle in frustration at his team’s lack of a cutting edge.

Gerrard to Leeds would certainly be an interesting move, that’s for sure.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Show all