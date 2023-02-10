Report: When Leeds now hope to have new manager in place after missing 'self-imposed deadline'











Leeds United hope to have a new manager in place in time for the crunch clash with Everton next weekend, according to reports.

INews claims that the Whites have missed what’s described as a ‘self-imposed deadline’ to get someone in before the games with Manchester United. Instead, the club now believe they’ll be able to get someone over the line in time to take charge against the Toffees next weekend.

The clash with Everton is set to be one of the biggest of the season. Both Leeds and Everton are struggling down at the bottom and can put the pressure on by beating on another.

Sean Dyche has enjoyed a fine start to life as Everton manager. He saw his side beat Arsenal last weekend and he faces a huge task in facing Liverpool on Monday night.

For Leeds, a draw at Old Trafford was welcome in midweek. They will face United once more this weekend and look to go one better in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd.

Leeds have looked at a number of potential names to replace Jesse Marsch. The likes of Marcelo Gallardo, Arnie Slot, and Andoni Iraola have all been considered.

TBR’s View: Leeds face a big week ahead of Everton

It’s all well and good setting a mini deadline internally but the problem is, if Leeds bring someone in and it’s not until late in the week, then that new manager will barely have any time.

In a way, Leeds might be better just committing to the current coaching team until a decision is truly reached.

Of course, Leeds fans want to know who the new man is going to be. But patience could also be key, especially given the club are apparently relaxed on the new appointment.