Leeds manager search: Steven Gerrard has already labelled Whites squad 'dangerous'











Leeds United are reportedly considering naming Steven Gerrard as Jesse Marsch’s replacement – a manager who once labelled their squad ‘really talented’.

The Whites relieved Marsch of his duties last week after they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Leeds have been linked with a host of names to replace the American since but it seems they could be looking for a short-term replacement for the time being.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday that Leeds are considering Gerrard as a possible candidate to take the hot seat at Elland Road, alongside Nuno Espirito Santo.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa earlier in the season after an underwhelming spell in the Midlands. The former Liverpool midfielder failed to stamp his identity on the Villa side and was replaced by Unai Emery as a result.

The 42-year-old will undoubtedly be looking to prove himself in the Premier League after his stint at Villa Park and he has spoken in glowing terms about the Leeds squad in the past.

Gerrard on Leeds’ squad

Back in February last year, Gerrard was preparing his Villa side for a clash against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

The Englishman sympathised with the former Whites boss at the time as his squad was completely decimated by injuries.

“My opinion on Leeds is, as a team and as a squad, they’ve got really talented players, really dangerous players,” Gerrard said.

“They haven’t had the best of luck in terms of injuries, so it’s not fair to judge them too strongly.

“I’ve only focussed on Leeds over the last few weeks, as I was in Scotland up until November, but from the outside, I’ve always enjoyed watching Leeds. I think they’re a very exciting team.

“They’re getting players returning from injury, and I’m sure once they get Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford back, it wouldn’t surprise me if they find a higher level of consistency.” as quoted by TeamTalk.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Of course, Bielsa was relieved of his duties later that month and Leeds have lost Phillips and Raphinha since.

Gerrard may not be the most appealing option to Leeds fans after his spell in the Midlands, but he did do a brilliant job in Scotland with Rangers.

Show all