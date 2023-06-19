Leeds United are likely to call time on any plans to appoint Carlos Corberan as their new manager, according to reports.

The Whites are still searching for a new head coach and a number of names, including Corberan, have been mentioned.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Leeds are likely to shelve plans to bring in Corberan for one big reason.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Leeds to move on from Carlos Corberan

According to The Mail, Leeds want their new manager to have an element of Premier League experience on their CV.

And despite Corberan being well-known to the club and doing well in the Championship, that would rule him out.

It comes just a few weeks after reports had actually claimed that Leeds were open to the idea of offering a contract to Corberan to take over.

Currently in charge at West Brom, there is section of the Leeds fan base who have called for him to return for some time.

The Mail claims that the likes of Daniel Farke and Patrick Vieira are still being considered by Leeds. But as yet, there has been no official approach for anyone.

The Whites also look set to see Andoni Iraola join Bournemouth after being linked with him in January.

Time ticking in West Yorkshire

We might only be in mid June but the time is frittering away and before we know it, pre-season will be upon us.

For Leeds, it’s vital they get a manager in the door ASAP. And they need it to be the right manager to hit the ground running.

Corberan is a choice that would have some weight behind it on the terraces. However, there’s also those who feel he’s not experienced enough just yet and that’s clearly where Leeds’ board are at.

The wait, then, goes on for a new Leeds United manager.