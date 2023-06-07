Report: Leeds United are now open to the idea of hiring 'outstanding' manager who is just like Marcelo Bielsa











Leeds United have opened the door to Carlos Corberan becoming their new manager.

That is according to The Athletic who report that Leeds are now open to hiring the Spaniard.

Of course, the ‘outstanding’ manager knows Leeds well from his time there as Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant and the U23s manager.

Corberan did a great job as Leeds’ youth manager, winning the PL2 Division 2 and helping the likes of Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton break into the first-team.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds fans certainly have a soft spot for Corberan, and they would certainly love his style of play if he came to Elland Road.

Described as ‘similar’ to Marcelo Bielsa by Simon Grayson, Corberan would bring a bit of a spark back to Leeds after drab spells under Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

It will be intriguing to see which players Corberan utilises if he does come to Leeds. The squad is full of star names from the Premier League, but most of the players Corberan is familiar with were at the club either at youth level or in the Championship.

Indeed, Corberan will have a close bond with the likes of Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford from his spell as Bielsa’s right-hand man, while the likes of Charlie Cresswell, Struiijk and Shackleton may get increased opportunities if Corberan comes in.

This is a managerial match made in heaven that has felt inevitable for quite some time, and while Corberan may have snubbed Leeds in February to sign a new contract with West Brom, it will be interesting to see if his head can be turned if the Whites, once again, come calling.

Corberan could be in pole position in the race to become the new manager of Leeds United.

Photo by John Early/Getty Images

Show all