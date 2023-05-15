Leeds keen on signing Manchester City youngster who Arteta wants at Arsenal











Leeds United are putting themselves in a position to try and sign Manchester City youngster Kian Breckin, according to reports today.

Breckin is highly-regarded at City and is on a long-term contract. However, with so much talent in front of him, Breckin could find it tough to break into the first-team picture.

And according to The Daily Mail, Leeds are keen on signing the youngster in the summer.

Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Leeds keen on signing Kian Breckin

Manchester City have a host of young talent coming through the ranks at the moment. It’s a tricky situation for the club to manage, with so many wanting their chance.

This season has seen the likes of James McAtee and Tommy Doyle flourish at Sheffield United, while Liam Delap has done well in the Championship as well.

Breckin, it seems, is the next one who could look to make an impression away from The Etihad.

The Mail claims that both Leeds and Newcastle are keen on Breckin. Of course, we already know from previous reports that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Breckin as well.

Breckin, who is the son of former Nottingham Forest man Ian Breckin, has impressed for City’s under-21s.

TBR’s View: An option if Whites go down

At 19, it has to be questioned where Breckin would have any sort of impact at Premier League level.

However, with Leeds potentially on the way down to the Championship, Breckin could be a smart option to bring in.

He’d get chances to play and as we’ve seen with McAtee in Sheffield, when it goes well, it goes very well.

Breckin is obviously a talented player who has a lot going for him. But like so many at City, he faces a mammoth task getting in on any first-team action. Leeds are a huge club, and it could well be a smart move for all.