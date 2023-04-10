Arsenal keen on signing Manchester City youngster Kian Breckin











Arsenal are among a cluster of Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on Manchester City youngster Kian Breckin ahead of the summer.

Breckin, who is the son of former Nottingham Forest star Ian Breckin, is one of the more highly-rated talents emerging from the City academy right now.

However, The Sun reports that a number of clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham, feel a deal could be done to tempt Breckin away from City.

Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Talent

The teenager has excelled in midfield this season for the under-21s and is keen to try and make an impression on the first-team as soon as possible.

However, with such quality ahead of him in the City squad, there is an acceptance among Breckin and some other City youngsters that they may need to move on eventually.

The Sun claims that City would only be tempted to sell at the moment if a hefty bid came their way. At the moment, the Manchester giants have a number of young players out on loan. Young English duo James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are both currently playing regularly for Sheffield United.

Arsenal, of course, raided City last summer. The Gunners landed both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus in what have been considered game-changing moves.

TBR’s View: Arsenal looking to pinch talent

We’ve seen Arsenal do this in the Brazilian market with the likes of Gabi Martinelli and Marquinhos and it seems they are now looking to snap up more local talent too.

It’s clear that Breckin is a talented player. But deep down, he’ll know that the path into the first-team at City is one which will be hard to carve out.

A move to Arsenal would bring similar issues. However, Breckin might also look at the likes of Ethan Nwaneri as inspiration.

For City, losing talent to Arsenal is not ideal at all.