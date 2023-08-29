Leeds have just made offer for 23-year-old, loan with no option to buy

Leeds United have now made a loan offer for Tottenham Hotspur’s 23-year-old full-back Djed Spence ahead of deadline day.

That’s according to journalist James Olley who shared the update on X.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Olley said that the offer is a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy the defender.

He shared that Spence is not considered part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Olley said: “Leeds have made a loan offer for Tottenham defender Djed Spence.

“Straight loan, no option/obligation to buy in initial approach.

“Spence not considered part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans. Talks ongoing.”

And this loan move could be an amicable solution for all parties involved.

Djed Spence has played very little football since his move to Tottenham and is surely desperate for more minutes.

The 23-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan at French side Rennes in Ligue 1.

And with Leeds United still looking to strengthen their squad under Daniel Farke, Spence will be a very welcome addition.

Leeds have now made an offer for Tottenham’s Djed Spence

Spence of course made his name in the Championship.

With 102 appearances in the division, Spence shone when on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And with no signs that Spence will get an opportunity in this new Postecoglou era at Tottenham, a Leeds move looks well suited.

You would imagine that Spence would arrive at Leeds in order to compete with Luke Ayling.

Cody Drameh is currently fulfilling that role and fans may wonder what this deal may mean for his future.

Nonetheless, the deal will surely be seen as a positive one and should really strengthen Farke’s options.

It’s noteworthy that a deal also doesn’t include a permanent option.

Although Spence isn’t said to be in Spurs’ plans, the club are reportedly reluctant to let him leave permanently this summer.

However, if Spence helps Leeds secure promotion back to the Premier League then any permanent signing is an issue for another day.