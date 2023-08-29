Djed Spence’s Tottenham career has been nothing short of a disaster so far.

From day one it was clear that Antonio Conte wasn’t keen on the right-back as he labelled him a ‘club signing’ rather than a player he wanted to bring in last summer.

Spence barely got a chance under Conte, and he’s also not had much of a shot under Ange Postecoglou so far.

The full-back is expected to leave on loan this summer, but according to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tottenham will only let him leave temporarily as they still believe he can be an asset for them and come good.

Spurs still have Spence faith

Thomas shared what he knows about Spence.

“Obviously there’s Lloris the goalkeeper, the three centre-halves, Dier, Sanchez and Tanganga, the left-back, Reguilon. Midfielders – Hojbjerg and Ndombele and then you have Djed Spence who I think will go on loan. I understand that Tottenham like Djed and want to see how he develops, he’s only a young player,” Thomas said.

“I think his future will be somewhere else on loan. He’s a talented player and I know Tottenham like him as a player and want to see how he develops and if he will develop into an asset for them.”

Time on his side

Spence hasn’t made the impact he would’ve wanted to at Tottenham so far, but the good news is that he has time on his side.

At the age of just 23, he has so long to go in his development, and if those at the club still have faith in him, he could well end up being a first-teamer in a few years’ time.

Of course, he’ll have to push on and improve if he is to make his mark at Tottenham, but if he has believers within the club, he could end up living up to his potential.