Leeds Transfer News: Azzedine Ounahi stance now clear with Weston McKennie deal close











Leeds United are in for a busy final few days of the transfer window but one player they won’t be signing it seems is Azzedine Ounahi.

The Moroccan midfielder was one of the top names on Leeds’ list this month. Reports had even claimed the Whites had offered more money than anyone else for Ounahi.

Ounahi was super impressive in the World Cup. His form in helping Morocco to the last four led to a host of clubs being interested, with Angers open to cashing in on their star man as well.

Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, while Leeds were in the mix to sign Ounahi, 90Min reports today that the deal is as good as dead now.

90Min claims Ounahi is still set to sign for Napoli. With that, and due to the fact they’ve had a breakthrough in a move to sign Weston McKennie, Leeds are said to have accepted defeat in their Ounahi bid.

Dubbed an ‘incredible‘ talent for his performances in Qatar, Ounahi could end up a Serie A champion if he completes his move to Naples.

Leeds, meanwhile, are said to be close to signing both McKennie and Brazilian winger, Tete.

TBR’s View: Ounahi would have been nice but McKennie suits Leeds

Azzedine Ounahi is a fine player and would have added creativity and class in the middle for Leeds. But really, when you take a step back, Weston McKennie is probably the more ideal signing.

McKennie will bring that high energy and pressing style that Marsch likes his team to play with. Ounahi, on the other hand, might have taken some time to adjust to the pace of the PL.

Of course, Ounahi getting a move to Napoli is good for him. He’ll likely win Serie A, and get the chance to showcase his talents in the Champions League.