Leeds could receive offer they ‘can’t refuse’ for £21m player this summer

Leeds United could receive an offer for winger Luis Sinisterra that they simply can’t refuse this summer.

That’s according to journalist Phil Hay, who was talking about the exciting Colombian on The Square Ball Podcast.

New Leeds boss Daniel Farke will know just how important the next few weeks are for the upcoming season.

Having already overseen two promotions from the Championship with Norwich City, he knows exactly which players are essential to mounting a strong campaign.

He’s already lost several key stars from last season, including top scorer Rodrigo Moreno.

However, plenty of top players are still at the club right now even though there’s interest from Premier League clubs and beyond.

Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams are two key players Farke will want to keep and could offer new contracts to sweeten the deal.

Leeds will hope they don’t receive an offer for Luis Sinisterra this summer that sees him depart as well.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The £21m international was sensational in spells last season, but his campaign was ruined by injuries.

If he can stay fit next season, he’d be one of the best attackers in the Championship.

Leeds might receive offer they can’t refuse for Sinisterra

Speaking about the 24-year-old’s future, Hay said: “There isn’t going to be anyone at Leeds objecting to the idea of him [Luis Sinisterra] sticking around and being involved next season.

“I think he probably falls into the same category really as [Jack] Harrison and [Tyler] Adams. It’s very possible that there comes a day when you get made an offer that you can’t refuse.

“At the same time, if that doesn’t happen, then this probably relates to [Paraag] Marathe’s comments about being aggressive. That actually if you’ve got the opportunity to keep somebody like Sinisterra, you do it and as you say, he’s a huge asset in the Championship.

“He’s the sort of player that most other Championship clubs don’t have or the level of talent that most Championship clubs don’t have and potentially he makes a huge difference.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Sinisterra made just 19 league appearances last season and played less than 1000 minutes in the competition.

He scored five goals in those games, but his fitness record is an issue.

Injuries might be the reason that Leeds don’t receive an offer for Sinisterra this summer.

If that’s the case and Farke can keep him fit, then he’ll end up being a valuable asset.

However, the Championship starting weeks before the transfer window closes might end up being a problem.

Sinisterra and his Leeds teammates could put themselves back in the shop window if they impress in those first few games.