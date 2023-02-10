Leeds United could return for Marcelo Gallardo to replace Marsch, despite reports of rejection











Leeds United could yet make a second attempt to bring in Marcelo Gallardo as new manager, as the club seek to replace Jesse Marsch.

Marsch left the club last week. In his absence, Leeds went 2-0 up at Manchester United before surrendering and leaving Old Trafford with a point. Under-21 coach Michael Skubala took the reins against United, and he’s expected to do so again against the same opposition this weekend.

However, Leeds are still pushing on with their pursuit of a new manager. And according to iNews, Leeds could make a return to try and tempt Marcelo Gallardo to the club, despite reports he’s already rejected them.

TYC Sports claimed that Gallardo had turned down the job. The Argentinian is currently taking some time out of management but is believed to align well with what Leeds see their new coach bringing to the table.

But according to iNews, Leeds aren’t completely put off. Gallardo is understood to be the club’s number one pick and they could make another move for him.

The 47-year-old has previously managed the likes of PSG, Nacional, and River Plate. He’s won the league in both Argentina and Uruguay, while being named South American Coach of the Year on three occasions.

TBR’s View: Leeds willing to be patient for the right man it seems

Leeds have to get the right appointment here. They moved quickly to appoint Jesse Marsch before but there always seemed some doubt right from the get go in that one.

Right now, it has to be correct. They can’t afford to go down and need to ensure that the manager they choose can get the very best out of the players they’ve got.

Leeds have spent big in the last few windows. Getting those new players to gel will be crucial, and Gallardo might well be worth the wait.