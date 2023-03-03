Noa Lang to Leeds United could be back on as fresh interest claims shared











It’s been a good few months since we heard the name Noa Lang mentioned but here we are again, with Leeds United once again touted.

Lang was linked with a move to Leeds right up until the January window. The player himself was even said to be aware that Victor Orta wanted to sign him. In the end, Leeds went with other targets and for now, Lang remains a Club Brugge player.

Photo by TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

However, Lang could well end up in England with Leeds down the line anyway. According to Voetbalkrant, Leeds remain keen on Lang and continue to press ahead with their interest. It’s claimed that more Premier League sides are also keen on the 23-year-old, but it is Leeds who are pushing hardest.

Lang has enjoyed another decent season with Brugge. He’s hit eight goals in all competitions thus far, continuing to build on a glowing reputation on the pitch. Off the field, Lang continues to have doubters, with his attitude called into question in the past.

Dubbed as having ‘unbelievable‘ talent by his former coach, Lang is believed to be open to moving to England.

A previous asking price of around £33m could yet have wriggle room, with another year of Lang’s contract having ticked down come the summer.

TBR’s View: Leeds might have missed the boat with Noa Lang

The problem Leeds have at the moment is that they don’t know if they’ll be playing Premier League football or not. In that sense, they simply cannot plan for big money signings like this.

If Lang is going to cost circa £33m, then that’s not a fee a Championship club will be paying out.

In a way, it feels like Leeds might have missed their best chance of landing Noa Lang. They’ve made some good signings recently. But this one might have slipped away.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Show all