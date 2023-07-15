Leeds interested in 26 year-old Bundesliga ace but target holds ‘secret meeting’ elsewhere – journalist

The latest news suggests that Leeds have an interest in signing Alexander Nubel but they face competition for his signature.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the German goalkeeper is a target for Leeds but they have yet to make an official offer for him yet.

They may have to act quickly as the journalist goes on to say that the player had a ‘secret meeting’ with Stuttgart about a possible move.

At the moment, the German club are pushing for a loan with an option to buy. For now, we do not know what type of move Leeds want to pursue.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nubel wanted by Leeds

It is no shock to see Leeds in the market for a new goalkeeper. Illan Meslier has been one that fans have liked but the young goalkeeper has made some costly mistakes over the years.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper comes with a lot of experience and a winning mentality. He has won various trophies, including the Bundesliga and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 26 year-old has always struggled to break into the first team at Bayern, but with Manuel Neuer in goal this was always going to be hard.

A move to Leeds could definitely benefit all parties. He gets more game time and Leeds get a player who is arguably better than the Championship.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The German is currently on £96k-a-week at his current club. These wages, combined with the big interest from Stuttgart could be the big issues for Leeds.

No doubt they can match the wages but it is whether they want to now that they are not a Premier League club. It seems a risk.

Nubel would be a good signing, but it is definitely worth seeing whether they can find better options out there than the German.