Leicester City can offer Jack Harrison a higher wage than he is earning at Leeds and even a new contract would not bridge the gap.

That is according to the Athletic, who have offered an update on the winger’s situation after he came so close to a deadline day exit.

They say that Leeds’ plan was always to discuss new contracts with existing players outside the transfer window and Jesse Marsch’s sacking of course also gave the club other priorities.

But they cannot seemingly offer Harrison the financial package that he would be able to get if he moved to Leicester.

Leeds cannot match Leicester wage offer to Jack Harrison

A question about Harrison in the mailbag in the article read: The intention was for talks with relevant first-team squad members to get going again last month, although it’s perfectly clear that the club have had other priorities on their plate since sacking Marsch.

“They won’t have been in a position to devote much time to contract extensions yet. Harrison is an interesting case. You have to wonder how much the events of deadline day in January will encourage him to commit.

“There was a point late on where he thought he was about to be sold to Leicester, only for him to be called back from their training ground. Realistically, Leeds either agree improved terms with him or sell him in the summer.

“His contract is up in 2024 and given that he is 26, retaining him on his existing contract would risk losing him on a free transfer, which makes no financial sense. But they won’t be able to match the weekly wage Leicester were proposing to pay him.”

If Leeds get an indication that the ‘amazing‘ Harrison won’t sign a new deal, his transfer value is only going to keep going down from here.

It seems Leicester were able to make him a bigger financial offer last month, and of course the outcome of the relegation battle will change the complexion.

Both clubs will be desperate to stay up but could both go down, and it is seemingly a waiting game for Harrison at this stage.