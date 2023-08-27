Leeds battling Burnley in bid to sign ‘magnificent’ Championship winger

Leeds United and Burnley are among the teams keen on signing West Brom winger Grady Diangana before next week’s deadline.

The Whites are looking to finish the window with a flurry and after winning at Ipswich yesterday, are looking to kick on and improve their squad further.

Daniel Farke has had a disrupted summer with a number of players going. But he has signed Joel Piroe and is looking to add more before the week is done. And according to Alan Nixon, Diangana could well be next.

Reporting via his Patreon account, Nixon has claimed that Leeds and Burnley are among the teams looking into signing Diangana. The winger is free to leave West Brom and the Baggies are looking for a permanent sale before the deadline.

The ‘magnificent‘ Diangana has done well over the years for Albion but has gone a bit stale in more recent times.

The Baggies are trying to raise some cash and now feel the time is right to try and sell the winger.

Leeds and Diangana could be a good fit

It’s obvious that Daniel Farke wants his Leeds team to have good wide players in attacking areas and Diangana is someone you can very much see in a Leeds shirt.

At one point, Diangana looked like one of the very best players in the Championship and there is a reason there was so much hype around him.

Still only 25, Diangana has a lot more to give and a move to Leeds could boost him. Certainly, he’d be a player who excites the Leeds fans anyway.