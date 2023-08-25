Leeds now closing in on another forward who ‘scores for fun’ after Piroe – journalist

Leeds United have just got another signing over the line, bringing Joel Piroe to Elland Road on Thursday night.

The Dutch striker joins Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon in joining the Whites this summer.

However, Leeds may not be done yet. There are other potential signings in the pipeline, according to reports.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Prior to Piroe’s arrival, Dean Jones wrote on GiveMeSport about several other targets that Leeds are working on.

There are two more players that the Whites are “close” to signing, while a bid for another player is apparently in the pipeline.

“Thursday and Friday this week are viewed as really key days for Leeds with a bid for Kamara ready to be lodged but other serious interest in players also being stepped up,” said Jones.

“They are close to three other deals that I know of and those are Amiri, Piroe and Paintsil from Genk. I have it on good authority that those are being worked on.

“But of course there are additional names also being linked and I think it all reflects upon the urgency Leeds are in to make sure the success of their transfer business does not go all the way to deadline day.”

‘Nearly impossible to stop him’

We knew Piroe’s arrival was imminent, and that has now happened. Nadiem Amiri is also one that had been reported as heading in the right direction.

However, the Joseph Paintsil claim – in terms of how far Leeds are in negotiations – is relatively new.

It’s exciting to hear that, after Piroe, Leeds are now seemingly looking to bring another attacking player.

Paintsil is a really good player too, with Champions League, Europa League, and Africa Cup of Nations experience.

Earlier this year, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines described him as a player ‘annoyingly elusive for opposition defenders.

‘Once he gets going, it is nearly impossible to stop him in full-flight.

‘The right-footed attacker is blessed with plenty of vision and creativity.

Photo by Tomas Sisk / Photo News

‘His technical ability on the ball is simply unrivaled, capable of turning any number of defenders inside out when he has the ball at his feet.

‘He scores for fun, ruining defences on his own, and his skill is mesmerizing.’

Let’s hope the next few days bring a host of new signings at Leeds United.