Leeds United reportedly wanted to hire Unai Emery before he joined Aston Villa and he was even the board’s top choice.

The Whites relieved Javi Gracia of his duties today after a dismal run of form in the Premier League.

Leeds have brought in survival specialist Sam Allardyce in a bid to avoid the drop.

But it could have played out a lot differently as The Daily Mail reports that Unai Emery was thought to be the unanimous choice to take over earlier in the season.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds wanted Emery

The outlet claims that Emery was Leeds’ top choice earlier in the campaign if they sack Jesse Marsch.

Of course, the American boss lasted at Elland Road until February and Emery made the switch to Villa Park back in October.

The 51-year-old has done an excellent job with Villa so far and has them dreaming of qualifying for Europe.

He took over from Steven Gerrard with Villa sitting just above the relegation zone, but they’ve been one of the better sides in the league ever since.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It seems doubtful that Leeds would have been able to convince Emery to take the role at Elland Road anyway.

The ‘outstanding’ manager even rejected the chance to move to St James’ Park last season.

Nevertheless, Leeds will probably regret not even getting the opportunity to try and convince the Spaniard to make the switch, especially with how things worked out under Marsch.

They find themselves fighting for survival due to some questionable decisions at board level this season. Now, it will fall to Allardyce to try and keep them in the Premier League beyond the end of the campaign.

