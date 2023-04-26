Jamie O'Hara says Tottenham need a manager like Aston Villa's Unai Emery











Pundit Jamie O’Hara believes Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is a perfect candidate that Tottenham should be looking to sign.

Chairman Daniel Levy has sacked two managers this season, one being Antonio Conte and the other being Cristian Stellini.

The club, despite being able to qualify for the Champions League most seasons, are in a bit of a mess. They can’t stop leaking goals and their form is very poor.

This season, they look set to miss out on Champions League qualification and it is another year that they haven’t been able to win a competition.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara believes Tottenham need a manager like Unai Emery

With Tottenham giving themselves some time to hire a permanent manager, there has been a lot of discussion about who they should appoint.

TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara believes an ideal appointment would be current Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Speaking on talkSPORT (25/04/2023, 11:45 PM) O’Hara said: “That’s what Tottenham need, someone like an Unai Emery to come in. Aston Villa are absolutely flying and I do think they’re going to get into Europe.”

The “outstanding coach” has done a fantastic job since taking over at Villa. They were sitting in 15th, and now they are currently fifth. Teams around them have a game in hand, but there is a huge chance for them to qualify for Europe.

Emery is a proven manager, and has won 10 trophies over the years. This is a spectacular achievement and sums up why O’Hara would love someone like Emery to manage Spurs.

With Spurs on a trophy drought and not looking likely to be in the Champions League, a wrong managerial appointment could really turn the fan base against Levy. It’s a huge summer for the club if they want to push higher up the table in the future.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Show all