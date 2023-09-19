Lee Dixon thinks Jurgen Klopp’s tactics don’t suit ‘quality’ Liverpool player right now

Lee Dixon has suggested that Alexis Mac Allister doesn’t quite fit into Liverpool’s current tactics.

Dixon was speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast after Liverpool’s important 3-1 victory over Wolves on Saturday.

There’s plenty of fanfare surrounding Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou and Arsenal once again looking to put the pressure on Manchester City.

However, Liverpool are quietly going about their business and after five matches are still within two points of the European champions at the top of the league.

Although Liverpool aren’t putting in world-beating performances, they’re still delivering results.

Jurgen Klopp will be encouraged that in such a competitive league, his team are still finding ways to win.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

On Saturday, Liverpool looked especially poor in the first half before delivering a fantastic turnaround after the break.

Liverpool had to tweak their tactics which saw Alexis Mac Allister withdrawn but Lee Dixon has backed the Argentinian to succeed at Anfield.

He looked very sluggish and was already on a booking when he made way for Luis Diaz.

Dixon thinks Liverpool’s tactics don’t suit Mac Allister

Speaking about the 24-year-old, Dixon said: “I think he’ll get better. This is no disrespect and it’s a difficult one saying this because he’s won the World Cup.

“International football, it’s not club football and I’m not saying that Liverpool are a bigger club than Argentina.

“What I’m saying is it’s a different prospect playing week in, week out football at Anfield and then away from home where Liverpool have got notoriety for going to these away grounds and people going, ‘Liverpool are here!’

“They’re a huge football club and that takes a bit of getting used to. So, I’m going to give him a bit of slack and say, he’s a really good footballer and I think the system might not suit him right now.

“And then he’ll come into his form when they get that right whether that’s a slight change in putting him in a different position.

“But he’s a quality player and there’s no doubt about that as he’s got that gong around his neck that proves that he’s a good player.”

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dixon alludes to the fact that Mac Allister is having to play a deeper role in Liverpool’s current tactics.

The Argentinian played in front of the defence at Brighton as well, but typically in a double pivot alongside a more defensively-minded player.

He doesn’t have that at Liverpool, putting more pressure on him to break up attacks rather than just start them.

Mac Allister picked up another booking on Saturday showing that tackling isn’t his strong point.

Although he had a red card rescinded this season, he’ll be hoping he gets more support in midfield soon to allow him to thrive in a more creative role.