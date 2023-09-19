Liverpool won 3-1 against Wolves on Saturday, but that scoreline doesn’t tell the full story, that’s for sure.

Indeed, while a 3-1 win looks quite comfortable, the Reds could easily have lost this game if the Midlands club were just slightly more clinical in the final third.

Wolves utterly dominated the first-half and if they took just a few more of their chances, they would’ve hammered Liverpool.

Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Tony Cascarino has been giving his verdict on the game, and he was critical of one player in particular – Alexis Mac Allister.

The £35m man was substituted at half-time against Wolves, and according to Cascarino, Mac Allister looked so tired on Saturday it was as if he was playing with a parachute on his back.”

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Mac Allister looked exhausted

Cascarino gave his verdict on the Argentine.

“Mac Allister, he clearly had jetlag. I spoke about Casemiro and how he had jet-lag. Mac Allister looked like he had a parachute on his back. He kept giving away the ball. If you’re going to give the ball away in that position as the last man you’re in trouble. That’s why he came off immediately at half-time. Klopp thought he couldn’t leave him on because he didn’t have the legs to get around,” Cascarino said.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

To be expected

We hate top parrot exactly what Jurgen Klopp has said on this matter, but this was to be expected.

As Cascarino says, Mac Allister will have had jetlag. He’d only flown back from South America a day before the game, and the fact that it was a 12:30PM kick-off on a Saturday certainly didn’t help.

That timeslot isn’t ideal, and if you’re expecting players to play in those conditions, you’re going to get poor performances.

Mac Allister will be back to his best before too long.