Lee Dixon says one Arsenal player 'lost the plot' against Manchester City











Lee Dixon felt that Thomas Partey lost the plot during Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday, claiming that the midfielder simply could not work out how to deal with the home side.

The Arsenal legend was speaking to NBC Sports after the Gunners were dismantled in the Premier League title showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a miserable occasion for Mikel Arteta’s side. And one of the most disappointing displays came from Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Ghanaian was completely unable to cope with the runs of Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian breaking the deadlock after a superb piece of play involving Erling Haaland.

Dixon thinks Partey lost the plot

It has generally been accepted that Arsenal are a much better side when Partey is available. He tends to give the team real balance, providing their attacking players with the freedom to do their thing further forward.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

But there was no question that the 29-year-old looked out of his depth against the champions. Certainly, Lee Dixon felt that the former Atletico Madrid man was nowhere near his best in the contest.

“They also had a midfield player, an experienced midfield player who couldn’t work it out. Partey, he needed help. He needed somebody to go. And if you’re an experienced midfield player, you should be able to work out certain things,” he told NBC Sports.

“But you are playing one of the world’s best team. So it’s very difficult. I don’t want to be too critical of him. But he lost the plot. He wasn’t picking up, he was getting runners running off him. You might say he needed help. And possibly you might say that Arteta’s territory to say, ‘right, Xhaka, just go really tight and just plugs those holes and get City to play in front of you’. They were just playing on the back of Partey the whole of that first-half.”

Frustration got the better of Arsenal player

Partey was far from being the only Arsenal player to struggle against the Cityzens. But there is no question that the ease with which Manchester City broke through the middle of the park was a key reason they completely demolished the Gunners’ title dreams.

And his frustration got the better of him in the second-half. He was booked following a clash with Jack Grealish. And he was perhaps fortunate to not be sent off.

There was one moment where Partey brought Erling Haaland down and was told to be careful by Michael Oliver. And there was another incident where he stepped on John Stones while the centre-back was on the ground, catching his arm and the back of his head.

It was a surprise to see Partey so far off the pace on Wednesday. And the result has left Arsenal needing snookers if they are going to win the title.