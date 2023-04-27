What referee told Partey as Arsenal star avoided late red card











BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher noticed Michael Oliver warn Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to be careful after he was penalised for a foul on Erling Haaland when he was already on a yellow card.

Thomas Partey escaped further punishment on a miserable night for Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. The Ghanaian was booked following a clash with Jack Grealish during the second-half.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

He was actually fortunate to avoid punishment for an incident involving John Stones. Partey initially stood on his arm while the Manchester City centre-back was on the floor. And he continued to step on his head. Of course, it is impossible to prove whether he meant to.

What Oliver told Partey after Arsenal midfielder’s late foul

But it is hard to imagine Partey had to put his foot down on Stones’ head.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Oliver gave Manchester City a free-kick as Haaland was hauled down after trying to break away from Partey.

By that stage, it appeared that the Cityzens were well on their way to victory. So perhaps that factored into Oliver’s decision to not show a second yellow card to the Arsenal midfielder.

And Fletcher, speaking on BT Sport (broadcast on 26/4; 21:50), noticed what Oliver told Partey after deciding against booking him again.

“While you were watching the replay Michael Oliver just said to Thomas Partey ‘be careful’,” he said.

It was an awful night for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s men needed to win. At the very least, they could not afford to lose. But Manchester City were on another level.

And Arsenal’s inability to prevent balls getting from the midfield into the path of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne was a key reason City ran away with the victory.

Partey was particularly responsible for that.

For the first time in a very, very long time, Arsenal seem to be so, so far away from winning the title. Something dramatic is going to have to happen if there is going to be another twist.