Arsenal took another step in the right direction on their quest to win the Premier League, thanks to Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian took to Instagram to celebrate another victory that maintained their five-point gap at the top of the league.

Fulham were Arsenal’s latest victims, and the Gunners made sure the game was put to bed before the half-time break.

Gabriel Martinelli thought he’d created the first goal after Antonee Robinson turned the ball into his own net.

However, the £6m man was marginally offside in the build-up.

The stalemate didn’t last much longer with Gabriel Magalhaes nodding in Leandro Trossard’s corner two minutes later.

Martinellli then did get his goal, quickly following up his namesake’s header with one of his own.

Trossard then completed his hat-trick of assists just before half-time, finding Martin Odegaard in acres of space in the box, and he made no mistake from that range.

It was another brilliant performance from the pair, and Arsenal new boy Trossard seems to compliment Martinelli brilliantly.

Their ability to rotate between playing on the left-wing and as a central striker caused Fulham plenty of issues.

Trossard thought Arsenal man Martinelli was on fire vs Fulham

The young Brazilian posted on social media after the game, and simply said: “Enjoyed that one.”

Trossard thought his Arsenal teammate was on fire yesterday, posting the appropriate emoji in the replies.

There was a concern that Martinelli may lose his place in the side to Trossard when he arrived at Arsenal in January.

However, the Belgian’s versatility has meant that they can comfortably play in the same team together.

Martin Keown has suggested that Martinelli scares defenders, and that was certainly the case yesterday.

He came up against Kenny Tete for Fulham, who is well known as one of the best one-on-one defenders in the league.

He was powerless to stop the Brazilian at times, and struggled to track him as he drifted into different areas across the pitch.

Signing Trossard appears to have been a brilliant call from Arteta in January, and Ian Wright was in awe of him yesterday.

The Gunners legend will be even happier if he makes the difference between Arsenal finishing first and second this season.

