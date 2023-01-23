Leandro Trossard sends message on Instagram to Martin Odegaard











New Arsenal signing Leandro Trossard was amazed by captain Martin Odegaard’s performance against Manchester United yesterday.

The pair briefly linked up on the pitch as the Belgian international was brought on for his debut.

Arsenal’s captain took to Instagram after the match to celebrate another huge victory.

After Manchester City closed the gap to two points before kick-off, the pressure was on the Gunners.

A fantastic strike from Marcus Rashford saw them go behind, before Eddie Nketiah rose highest to equalise.

Bukayo Saka showed his class with a wonderful goal to give Arsenal the lead once again, although Lisandro Martinez levelled the scores.

There was then pandemonium in the stands, as Nketiah scored a last-minute winner after he deflected in Odegaard’s attempted strike.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Norwegian was key to how Arsenal broke down Erik ten Hag’s side, running the show from the middle of the pitch.

Every time he had the ball at his feet, you expected him to do something brilliant, and he once again delivered.

Odegaard impresses new Arsenal teammate Trossard

The Norwegian international posted on Instagram after the match to thank the Arsenal fans.

“Unbelievable atmosphere today! Thank you, let’s keep going!” Odegaard said.

Trossard simply replied with some love heart emojis, before Arsenal legend Ian Wright wrote: “We are right behind you skip.”

Leandro Trossard amazed by Martin Odegaard after Arsenal win. Cr. (odegaard.98) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The £115k-a-week playmaker might have been an unusual choice for the captain’s armband at the start of the season.

However, he’s proved any doubters wrong, and is very much leading from the front in every match.

He’s already having his best goal scoring season in an Arsenal shirt, and has plenty of time to add to his tally.

Trossard’s cameo showed how good his close control is with the pressure on, and he’ll create plenty of chances for Odegaard and his Arsenal teammates.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

He impressed another Arsenal legend in Cesc Fabregas after the game.

The Gunners still have to face Manchester City twice this season.

Those two matches which will have a huge say on who wins the title.

However, with a five-point lead and a game in hand, Arsenal fans may already be dreaming of ending their wait for a Premier League trophy.

