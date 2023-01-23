Cesc Fabregas praises Leandro Trossard after Arsenal beat Manchester United











Cesc Fabregas told Sky Sports that Arsenal new-boy Leandro Trossard is actually an underrated player after last night’s clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men came through a tough test in north London as they managed to beat Manchester United 3-2. Eddie Nketiah proved to be the hero as he bagged a last minute winner after getting his side back on level terms in the first-half.

Bukayo Saka put in another exceptional display and got on the scoresheet with a stunning effort from outside the penalty area.

As well as watching their side move five points clear at the top of the table after a thrilling victory, Arsenal fans got to see the club’s newest signing in action for the final 10 minutes of the game.

Trossard replaced Gabriel Martinelli in what was a bold move from Arteta while his side were still looking for a winning goal. But the Belgian certainly caught the eye as he produced a couple of mazy runs while also linking up well with his new teammates.

And former Arsenal captain, Fabregas, feels the Gunners’ new signing is actually a very underrated player.

Fabregas praises Trossard after Arsenal win

Speaking after Arsenal’s huge win over United, Fabregas claims Trossard will provide Arteta with a different option in the wide areas.

“Trossard is a really good player. Better at the moment than what people think he is,” the Spaniard said.

“He showed that at Brighton, he showed it today for a couple of minutes. He is different to what they have got, he plays between the lines, he can score goals, play in different positions up-front.”

Arsenal have seemingly landed themselves a bargain after they only paid £21 million to sign Trossard on Friday.

The 28-year-old was a standout performer on the south coast this season and he proved he could be a really useful option for Arteta during his cameo display yesterday.

Arteta didn’t bring on any players from the bench when Arsenal were held by Newcastle recently, but he wasn’t afraid to hook one of his key players in Martinelli for Trossard.

