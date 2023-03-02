Leandro Trossard left so impressed by Gabriel Martinelli's display for Arsenal yesterday











Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard was very impressed with Gabriel Martinelli’s latest performance for the Gunners.

Martinelli took to Instagram after scoring a brace against Everton last night.

The pair once again started alongside each other for Arsenal after a successful outing at Leicester City.

Everton were incredibly stubborn in the first-half, but a moment of magic from Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock.

Martinelli then capitalised on an Idrissa Gueye to double Arsenal’s lead just before half-time.

The £6m Brazilian scored his second goal to complete the rout after Martin Odegaard also found himself on the score sheet.

Trossard grabbed an assist for Odegaard’s goal, cutting the ball back into the Norwegian’s path.

The former Brighton man has settled in brilliantly at Arsenal, but it was Martinelli stealing the headlines last night.

He’s now Arsenal’s top scorer in the Premier League, overtaking Buakyo Saka and moving to 11 goals.

It’s a fantastic return that has helped the Gunners reach the summit of the Premier League.

Trossard applauds Martinelli performance for Arsenal

The 21-year-old posted on Instagram after his brace with the caption: “BIG PERFORMANCE”.

Bukayo Saka thought the Brazilian was on fire, while Trossard simply applauded his performance.

Edu was also impressed, and must be more and more proud of his work to bring Martinelli to the club every week.

Leading up to the game, Ian Wright suggested that Martinelli hasn’t been the same player since Gabriel Jesus’s injury.

He certainly proved him wrong last night, and was back to his best against Everton.

Martinelli and Trossard could be competing for the same spot at Arsenal when Jesus returns from injury.

The competition will only benefit both players, and gives Mikel Arteta more options to choose from.

Arteta praised Martinelli’s energy last week, and dropping him against Aston Villa has only invigorated him further.

The Brazilian’s current form could propel the Gunners to a historic league title at this rate.

