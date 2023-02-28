Ian Wright says one Arsenal player has really struggled since Gabriel Jesus’ injury











Ian Wright believes Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has really struggled ever since Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury last year.

Martinelli bagged the winning goal at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as Arsenal picked up a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

The 21-year-old came back into the starting line-up after he dropped to the bench for the trip to Villa Park the weekend before.

The Arsenal youngster came off the bench to score their fourth goal on the day and he seems to be rediscovering his early season form after a difficult period.

Martinelli had gone six games without providing a single goal contribution for Arsenal in the Premier League before his effort at Villa Park.

And Wright believes the Brazilian’s performances have dipped due to the absence of Jesus.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wright thinks Martinelli has struggled since Jesus injury

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty show, the Arsenal legend feels Arteta’s men have been less threatening down the left-hand side since Jesus picked up a knee injury at the World Cup.

“Arsenal are straining every sinew. Yes, we have Jesus coming back which will then hopefully fire up Martinelli even more because our left side has missed Jesus,” Wright said.

“He would interchange with Martinelli, and he would get inside and we would get a little bit more going on our left side.

“That has been a bit redundant even though Martinelli has scored some goals, he’s had to come off the bench to do that. It feels like a whole side of Arsenal is not working.

“And once that comes back maybe we could start scoring more goals again and getting those goals and chances that we need to score, just to give us a bit more breathing space in the game because I don’t think from now on in City are going to relent.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Jesus is edging towards making his comeback for Arsenal, but Wright may have a point about Martinelli’s dip in form due to the absence of his compatriot.

Martinelli did score twice in the two games after the World Cup without Jesus in the side, but he has struggled ever since.

The youngster seemed to benefit from Leandro Trossard playing as a false nine over the weekend as the pair linked up in a similar way to him and Jesus.

But Martinelli has turned a corner over the past couple of weeks and he seems to be getting back to his best once again.

Arteta will be desperate to get Jesus back in good time for the final stretch of the season as Arsenal are undoubtedly a better side when he’s in the team.

