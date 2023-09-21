Leandro Trossard was very impressed with Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka after his performance against PSV Eindhoven.

Saka took to social media after making a perfect start to his Champions League career.

Arsenal’s return to Europe’s premier competition couldn’t have gone any better at the Emirates last night.

Bukayo Saka took just eight minutes to find the back of the net on his Champions League debut, pouncing on the rebound from a Martin Odegaard shot.

He then turned provider for Leandro Trossard as the Belgian scored in his second consecutive game.

Gabriel Martinelli’s injury is a blow for the Gunners but the 28-year-old has proven once again he’s an able deputy.

Trossard and Saka both played brilliantly for Arsenal against PSV last night and will be delighted with the result.

They go into a huge North London derby full of confidence and continue their unbeaten run this season.

It’s going to be arguably their toughest test in the league so far with both sides yet to lose a game.

Trossard impressed with Arsenal star Saka vs PSV

Posting on Instagram after the full-time whistle, Saka said: “A night I’ll never forget. CL Debut, CL Goal, 3-Points. Back where we belong.”

He received plenty of messages, with Jude Bellingham saying: “Congrats brother,” while Ian Wright simply called him, “Elite!”.

Jurrien Timber and Leandro Trossard both agreed that Saka was “On firee,” for Arsenal against PSV last night.

The Gunners will face tougher tests in the Champions League this season but looked very comfortable at this level already.

Saka impressed Arsenal legend Thierry Henry last night and would have loved how clinical he was for his opening goal.

He had to shoot from such a tight angle but the keeper had no chance as he tried to recover from Odegaard’s initial strike.

It should come as no surprise that Saka looks right at home in the Champions League.

He’s one of the best players in the Premier League and has thrived on the biggest stage for England.

Saka will already be looking forward to Arsenal’s trip to Lens at the beginning of next month.