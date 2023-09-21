‘The man’: Thierry Henry says £195k-a-week Arsenal player has hit new heights

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has waxed lyrical about Bukayo Saka in the Gunners’ return to Champions League action.

Mikel Arteta’s charges finished second in the Premier League last term to seal a spot in Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 2016-17.

Arsenal were pretty much flawless in their group opener against PSV Eindhoven, running out 4-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Saka got off the mark after just eight minutes before Leandro Trossard doubled the Gunners’ advantage in the 20th minute.

Gabriel Jesus then added a third in the 38th minute and Martin Odegaard netted Arsenal’s fourth midway through the second half.

Saka has been on a steady upward trajectory since breaking into the Gunners first-team and is getting better with each passing season.

Henry was speaking on CBS Sports on Paramount+ at half time (20/09/23, 8:55pm) and noted how the 22-year-old is now like a centre-forward in front of goal.

“We talked about Bukayo Saka at the beginning,” said Henry.

“We can see Odegaard having a strike. I think the goalkeeper should have pushed that into the corner.

“But Bukayo Saka is there, the man, scoring even goals like a striker now. Just following the shot.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Our view

It’s frightening to think how much better Saka can become as he continues to develop as a player.

The £195,000-a-week ace (Spotrac) has been a fixture in the Arsenal and England teams for so long now, you almost forget he has just turned 22.

Saka is closing in on 200 competitive appearances for the Gunners and has already reached the 30-cap mark for the Three Lions.

Credit to him for his talent and hard work, and credit also to Arteta and Unai Emery for giving him chances in the Gunners first-team (as well as the youth coaches for helping him rise through the ranks).