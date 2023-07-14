Aston Villa could make a late move for Ferran Torres this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who has been speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast about the attacker.

The Spaniard has been linked with Villa for a little while now, but everything seems to have gone rather quiet on that front recently.

However, according to Jones, this is one that could be picked up again if Torres finds himself out of the picture at Barcelona by the time the La Liga season starts and a late move to Villa could be on the cards.

Photo by Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Torres could join Villa late

Jones shared what he knows about the £50m attacker.

“They’ve put the feelers out on some others such as Ferran Torres. He’s one that could come back, if they get to like August and he’s not in the team at Barca in the first couple of weeks, it may be that he makes a last minute move, and in which case Villa, if they are still looking, could go back on that front,” Jones said.

Photo by Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Worth the wait

It is frustrating that Villa may have to bide their time before getting this deal done, but, in all honesty, this is probably one that is worth the wait.

Yes, Torres has faltered at Barcelona as of late, but let’s not forget, this is a player who didn’t look out of place when leading the line for Manchester City a few years ago.

Torres has bags of ability and under Unai Emery he could be an absolute star in this Villa team.

Keep an eye on this one as we approach the final weeks of the transfer window, because it sounds as though there could yet be movement on this front.