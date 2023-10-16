Club sent scouts to watch ‘brilliant’ £26m Tottenham player this weekend; they want him in January

Juventus sent a scout to watch Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in action for Denmark as they target a move for the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder in the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which notes that Spurs want £26 million for the 28-year-old.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may certainly have his sights set on leaving Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January. The Dane has spent much of his time in North London as a key part of the side. However, things have changed under Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Hojbjerg has not made a single league start in the Premier League so far this season. And it seems that Juve are now hoping that there may be an opportunity to lure him to Italy.

Juventus scouted Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in action for Denmark

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus want Hojbjerg in January. Ideally, they would like to take him on loan. But Tottenham are not willing to let him go for less than £26 million.

Juve meanwhile, sent a representative to watch Hojbjerg in action for Denmark in their clash with Kazakhstan on Saturday. Hojbjerg played the full game as the Danes won 3-1.

Tottenham need to keep midfielder unless big bid comes in

Hojbjerg may well be hoping to secure a move to Turin in January. It must have been tough for the former Southampton man to lose his place in Postecoglou’s side. And given his age, he will be aware that he may not have too many more years at the very highest level. Certainly, clubs such as Juventus are not always going to be there offering a move.

But Tottenham may not be able to afford to let him go, particularly on loan. They will lose Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in the early weeks of the new year due to 2023 AFCON.

If Juventus are not prepared to pay a hefty sum, there is surely little incentive for Tottenham to let a ‘brilliant‘ player leave.