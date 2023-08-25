Kurt Zouma shares what he’s already noticed about three new West Ham signings

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has shared what he’s already noticed about the club’s new signings.

Zouma was speaking to the club’s official website after wearing the captain’s armband against Chelsea on Sunday.

The French centre-back is taking on more responsibility this season after the sale of previous captain Declan Rice.

He’s worn the armband in both of West Ham’s Premier League matches so far in a successful start to the campaign so far.

After losing Rice, West Ham initially struggled to bring in a replacement.

Plenty of players were targeted, but it wasn’t until the start of August that James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez arrived.

Defender Konstantinos Mavropanos was brought in this week and they could all be joined by Mohammed Kudus very soon.

It’s positive news for Hammers fans who can look forward to an exciting domestic campaign and another season touring Europe in the Europa League.

Zouma talks about West Ham’s new signings

Asked about the incoming trio, Zouma said: “It brings new energy seeing new faces and we have to help them learn the shape of the team and the tactics, while the competition for places means training is sharper and becomes even better as well.

“We have added some good players and some good people. We have spent time with them already and you can feel how kind and good they are, so that’s good for the team.”

James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez may play in the same position but are unlikely to compete for the same spot in the team.

Ward-Prowse is more of a playmaker and will be responsible for linking West Ham’s defence and attack.

Meanwhile, Alvarez will be partially responsible for replacing Declan Rice as a more defensive-minded midfielder.

Zouma will hope the new signings all bed in well, but maybe not Mavropanos as much who might be trying to steal his place in the side.

The Greek international could be thrown straight into the action after Nayef Aguerd’s red card last weekend.

He’ll be hoping to make a good first impression that would give David Moyes a difficult decision to make.