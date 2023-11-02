Konstantinos Mavropanos posts two words on Instagram after West Ham beat Arsenal last night

Konstantinos ‘Dinos’ Mavropanos helped West Ham United get the better of his old club Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last night.

The Greek defender had an excellent game for the Irons, who smashed three past Mikel Arteta‘s side to give David Moyes a memorable win over Arsenal. Mavropanos was a happy man after the game.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Dinos Mavropanos helps West Ham beat Arsenal

West Ham United signed Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart in the summer.

The Greece international was previously on Arsenal’s books for over four years. He was one of Arsene Wenger‘s final signings at the club back in January 2018.

Mavropanos only played eight games in all competitions for Arsenal. He was sent out on loan a few times before finally being sold to Stuttgart last year.

The German side made a huge profit after selling the 25-year-old defender to West Ham this summer for £20 million (Standard).

Last night, after helping West Ham United secure a well-deserved 3-0 win over Arsenal, Mavropanos published a post on Instagram.

He simply wrote: “Next round!”

Mavropanos had a solid game vs Arsenal

It would’ve been a special game for Dinos Mavropanos against Arsenal last night.

It was the first time the Greece international was facing his former side, and he would’ve made Mikel Arteta wonder whether he was right to sell him last year.

Mavropanos won all of his ground and aerial duels against Arsenal last night. He also made three clearances and an interception and had a really solid game (SofaScore).

Selling Mavropanos for just £2.8 million was probably not a wise decision by Arteta and Edu. Apparently, even his old teammates at Arsenal knew that he was really good.