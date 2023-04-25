Kolo Touré praises 'unbelievable' Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta











Former Arsenal defender Kolo Touré has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta for doing an ‘unbelievable’ job this season.

The Gunners look set to take the Premier League title race right down to the wire ahead of their trip to Manchester City on Wednesday.

Arsenal currently sit five points clear at the top of the table, but Pep Guardiola’s men have played two games less.

Not many would have expected the Gunners to be battling it out with the reigning champions this season though and Mikel Arteta has deservedly received plenty of plaudits over the past few months.

And the latest name to sing the Spaniard’s praises is Kolo Toure.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Toure praises ‘incredible’ Arteta

Speaking to The Times, Touré heaped praise on Arteta for the job he has done at Arsenal this season.

“What he has done this season has been unbelievable,” he said. “He has inspired a team to fight for the title against his mentor, this is incredible what he is doing.

“I don’t think he has to change anything.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta has proven many of his doubters wrong after what has been an incredible campaign to date. Arsenal certainly weren’t expected to challenge for the title after missing out on Champions League football last time out.

The Gunners have stuck by Arteta through some difficult spells and they are reaping the rewards at this moment in time.

Of course, the £160,000-a-week manager will be desperate to see his team over the line in the race for the Premier League title.

But even if Arsenal do miss out to City, Arteta will undoubtedly reflect on the massive improvements his side have made this season.

