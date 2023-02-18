Klopp shares Van Dijk fitness update ahead of Liverpool trip to Newcastle











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Virgil van Dijk could return for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle United.

The Reds will be hoping to make it two wins in a row after triumphing in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

Liverpool will be up against a high-flying Newcastle outfit, currently fourth in the table.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Eddie Howe’s charges will be eager to return to winning ways after three straight league draws.

The Reds have received a huge boost in the shape of Van Dijk returning to fitness from a hamstring injury.

The Dutchman was forced to sit out the three games leading up to the victory over Everton at Anfield.

Van Dijk made the bench against the Toffees and was an unused substitute.

Since then, the 31-year-old has returned to full training, and Klopp said he looked “absolutely ready” to play again.

Asked on Friday whether Van Dijk was fit to start at St. James’ Park, Klopp told the Liverpool media team: “I think so.

“Yesterday he looked absolutely ready. I think today he will look the same and then we make a decision.”

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Key player

Great news for Liverpool, who look set to have one of their key players back for such a big game.

The ‘absolutely amazing‘ centre-back has been sensational for the Reds over the years.

Admittedly, Van Dijk’s form has been a bit hot and cold this season.

However, this seems to be case all across the board, what with the mid-season World Cup playing havoc with the schedule.

Van Dijk has had an enforced rest as he recuperated from his hamstring issue, and now he’ll hopefully be back to his best.